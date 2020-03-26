Crisis Management Resources for Hotels -- FUEL

Fuel announced the launch of a new online resource to benefit the hospitality industry as it works to combat the effects of the COVID-19 virus, titled the "Crisis Management Resources for Hotels" master list.

This newly created resource is an aggregated collection of crisis management tools, information and best-practice tips from organizations across the industry and beyond, including government and commercial sectors and hospitality thought leaders. The list, which will be updated daily, consists of a comprehensive collection of blog articles, webinars, videos, podcasts, and more, all of which will be categorized and sorted based on a variety of considerations and elements.

Hoteliers and other users will have the ability to search the list for specific information, based on their desired format and topic, pointing them in the direction of up-to-date information to help them adapt to current events and implement new crisis-management strategies.

"Hoteliers have a lot to consider when developing effective and ongoing crisis-management strategies right now, and navigating the deluge of information facing them is a very real challenge," said Stuart Butler, COO of Fuel. "Now is not the time to panic, it's the time to roll up our sleeves and do our part. By using our Hotel Crisis Management Master List, hotels will be able to narrow their search to the most impactful sources and tools they need when they need them, and we will ensure the information they are presented with is current and relevant to their needs."

In addition to the Crisis Management Resources for Hotels master list, Fuel also co-authored a study alongside independent and boutique hotel loyalty program The Guest Book to aid hoteliers during periods of economic uncertainty, which can be found here. Also, Fuel's Hotel Marketing Podcast is increasing the frequency of its episodes so that experts from across the industry may be able to offer advice regarding the challenges facing hoteliers in the weeks to come.

To access Fuel's Hotel Crisis Management Resources Master List, please visit here.