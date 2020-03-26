The Greatest Gambling Story Ever Told book -- MARK PAUL

The release of a rollicking, true adventure yarn--The Greatest Gambling Story Ever Told—coincides with a new era of sports betting that will change the face of gambling forever. Prompted by a May 2018 Supreme Court decision to overturn the ban on sports betting, 42 states have now embraced legalizing sports betting.

Hollywood has been quick to jump on the bandwagon: Five new major motion pictures have been released or announced: Dream Horse, featuring Academy Award nominee Toni Colette and Damian Lewis, Uncut Gems, featuring Adam Sandler, Baccarat Queen (from the producers of Crazy Rich Asians), Dangerous Odds, featuring Margo Robbie, and 7 Days to Vegas. On March 24, 2019, Showtime released its new dramatic series Action, which chronicles the Supreme Court's ruling on professional gamblers, oddsmakers and the everyday sports bettors.

And now a new book, The Greatest Gambling Story Ever Told arrives with the inspiring story of a female racehorse, Winning Colors, who broke through the male-dominated world of horse racing to win the Kentucky Derby in 1988. It is also the story of three wild-and-crazy gamblers betting to win millions—unknowingly, with the Mexican Cartel--on Winning Colors' 50-to-1 shot to win the Derby, and risked their lives in the process.

At least 56 million people in the U.S. play fantasy sports online, and more than $150 billion is annually wagered legally in the U.S. "That number is going to increase by 500 percent or more now that sports gambling will be legal in the majority of states in the next few years" predicts author Mark Paul. "Millions of people spend a large part of their free time reading and watching sports while gambling, poker is already huge, and I believe this is a large, budding market for books, audiobooks, and film. Sports betting is going to explode thanks to the Supreme Court ruling," according to Paul.

The book has reached #1 Best Seller rankings on Amazon.