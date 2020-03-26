Dancing Lantern Class III game -- NOVOMATIC AMERICAS

Novomatic Americas announced it has added the title Dancing Lantern to its Class III gaming portfolio. In this game players can collect good luck charms and illuminate a Red Lantern in honor of the benevolent emperor. Prosperous times may be in store for players as they choose their feature and hit jackpots.

Wild appears on reels 2, 3 and 4 only and substitutes for all symbols. Three or more lantern symbols left to right trigger the free games feature with a choice of five versions: 15 free games in a 3x5 layout, 10/4x5, 5/5x5, 3/6x5 or a random combination of these. During the feature, two or more lanterns left to right retrigger three free games. Any wild may trigger the Pick and Win Jackpot Feature with 15 coins: The player selects the coins of their choice to collect three matching symbols for the Grand, Major, Gold or Silver jackpot. When a Minor or Mini symbol appears, the respective award is won. Any jackpot win ends the feature.