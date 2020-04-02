Simulated Reality AI-driven product for professional sports matches -- SPORTRADAR

In the ongoing absence of live sports, Sportradar, a global provider of sports content and intelligence, has announced the launch of Simulated Reality, an AI-driven product for professional sports matches, which will be made available to customers within its existing portfolio of events.

In an industry first, Sportradar has tapped into its AI and machine learning capabilities to deliver a sports betting experience which is as close to real life as possible, seamless and with no integration needed.

We have listened carefully to our customers and the betting community who have made it clear there is an appetite for alternative means of betting during this time where this is a void in live sports action," said Carsten Koerl, CEO, Sportradar. "Simulated Reality will give our sports betting partners seamless access to a highly unique product that is first to market at no extra cost and integration. As market leaders in the industry, we pride ourselves on our ability to quickly pivot our business strategy and redirect our resources towards delivering new and innovative solutions such as this.”

Drawing on Sportradar’s historical football database and statistical output to provide match data for the product, the first simulated reality games will offer a comprehensive range of pre-match and live (in-play) betting opportunities. The simulations will reflect team form and normal match play creating an advanced gaming experience.

Simulated Reality will be launching on Friday, April 3 covering the top-tier football leagues from England, Germany and Spain. Simulated Reality football will offer fans the chance to complete the current football season, with all remaining fixtures scheduled to be played as per their original date and kick-off time.

Played out over a full 90 minutes, fans will be able to bet on their favorite teams, access match analysis and league tables, while the game itself will be visualized by live match trackers.