Cleopatra Gold Online -- IGT PLAYDIGITAL

IGT PlayDigital announced that it recently added the Cleopatra Gold game to its PlayRGS content library, enabling online operators in approved European gaming jurisdictions to entertain players with this highly anticipated theme.

The gilded game builds on the excitement of the IGT’s Cleopatra game. Cleopatra Gold retains many of the same game mechanics, sounds and graphics that propelled the success of the original Cleopatra game, and introduces compelling new mechanics such as the Gold Spins feature that gives players a chance to earn multiple free respins as the game expands to two new reel windows.