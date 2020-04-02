Cleopatra Gold Online -- IGT PLAYDIGITAL
IGT PlayDigital announced that it recently added the Cleopatra Gold game to its PlayRGS content library, enabling online operators in approved European gaming jurisdictions to entertain players with this highly anticipated theme.
The gilded game builds on the excitement of the IGT’s Cleopatra game. Cleopatra Gold retains many of the same game mechanics, sounds and graphics that propelled the success of the original Cleopatra game, and introduces compelling new mechanics such as the Gold Spins feature that gives players a chance to earn multiple free respins as the game expands to two new reel windows.
“We’re excited to enhance our PlayRGS library with Cleopatra Gold -- a seamless extension of the classic and much-loved Cleopatra game, combined with exceptional math, gameplay and graphics,” said Ian Freeman, IGT PlayDigital vice president global business development. “Cleopatra Gold’s game performance in land-based casinos and the praise that it continues to receive from players around the world further validate our confidence that the game will perform well for PlayDigital customers.”
