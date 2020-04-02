Online casino games -- RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE

Rush Street Interactive (RSI) announced is has partnered with Scientific Games to become the first online casino operator in Pennsylvania to premier the global entertainment company’s games on its BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com sites. The newly launched games include 88 Fortunes, which is reportedly the most popular slot game on the PlaySugarHouse.com online casino site in New Jersey, as well as a player favorite at Rivers Casinos in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, along with Spartacus, Starmania and Mad Mad Monkey.

“We are excited to partner with Scientific Games to be the first online operator in Pennsylvania to bring these top quality and well-known casino games to our players,” said Richard Schwartz, president of Rush Street Interactive, which operates BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com. “88 Fortunes is already the most popular slot game out of over 550 slot games on PlaySugarHouse.com in New Jersey and we expect Pennsylvania players will love playing it online just as much.”

With the combination of beautiful Asian artwork and bonus features, 88 Fortunes is a fan favorite because of the bounty of winning opportunities it offers players. 88 Fortunes Fu Bat Jackpot feature offers four progressive levels with a Grand Jackpot possible. Players also enjoy the ability to trigger the free games feature that can also be retriggered.

“Scientific Games is thrilled to partner with Rush Street Interactive, a proven online gaming operator and market leader for online casinos in Pennsylvania,” said Bob Hays, vice president commercial, North America for Scientific Games. “We are proud to be close partners with RSI as we collaborate together to grow the exciting online casino category in the U.S. market.”