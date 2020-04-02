Clarion Gaming launches ICE North America Digital

Clarion Gaming has launched a free digital version of ICE North America following the postponement of this year’s show. ICE North America Digital will take place during the week in which the New Orleans exhibition was originally scheduled and is set to provide a comprehensive selection of discussion, expert insight and thought leadership.

Beginning on Monday May 11, and spanning three hours a day until Friday May 15, the show is anticipated to also feature some of the leading executives in the land-based, sports betting, tribal, and hospitality tech industries. With others being added to the roster every day, these currently include operators like Bobby Soper, president and CEO of Sun Gaming & Hospitality, Daniel Kustelski, co-founder and CEO of Chalkline Sports, and Colleen Birch, SVP of revenue optimization at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

It also plans to host luminaries from Maryland Lottery and Gaming, Kentucky Lottery, PointsBet and Edwards Technologies among others. More information on the topics to be debated by the panels, which will be limited to 500 attendees, can be found here.

“We’re delighted to be able to offer this fabulous content for free and are confident that now more than ever is a great time for the industry to pool its thoughts," said Rory Credland, event director of ICE North America Digital. “We’ve seen real interest from people in not only taking part but tuning in to find out what’s next and share knowledge on best way forward. Sadly, it’ll be without the Jazz and fantastic Southern hospitality – but we’ll save that for Spring 2021.”