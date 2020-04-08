Blackjack and Realistic Roulette -- REALISTIC

Casino content developer Realistic Games has launched its table games through Microgaming’s content aggregation platform. Blackjack and Realistic Roulette are now available to Microgaming customers for the first time, joining titles from the Reading-based supplier’s diverse portfolio of casino games already live on the platform.

Realistic’s table games have proved to be consistent high performers, offering immersive gameplay that puts players at the center of the action. Realistic Roulette , the supplier’s first 3D table game, features land-based ball spins to recreate the real-life experience.

These latest releases further strengthen the relationship between the two parties, which have an agreement for Realistic Games to provide one game a quarter to Microgaming for a three-month exclusivity period before widening distribution to its partner network.

Our partnership with Microgaming has already allowed us to raise brand visibility with leading operators and it is fantastic to see even more titles from our portfolio launch through its platform," said Robert Lee, commercial director at Realistic Games. “Our content has so far performed extremely well with Microgaming and we are looking forward to providing more exclusive games to Microgaming as our relationship progresses.”