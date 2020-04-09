Relax Gaming announces appointment of Nadiya Attard as director of sales

Relax Gaming announced it has appointed Nadiya Attard as director of sales to push forward on its global expansion strategy. Assuming the position on March 30, Attard brings over 15 years of B2B and B2C online gaming experience to the company, having held several senior positions at NetEnt, which she joined in 2013 after five years with Betfair, as well as Pari Match, Marathonbet and Microgaming.

During her tenure as director of business development at the casino games supplier, Attard was a driving force behind its sales department, having played an instrumental part in its commercial success and global expansion into new and regulated markets. She joins Relax Gaming after the company has expanded its geographical reach this year and grown its portfolio with the addition of several tier one operators and reputable platform providers.