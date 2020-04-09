Casino supply manufacturer turns efforts to supplying face shields

KGM, Philadelphia-based casino supply manufacturer, has teamed up with another local manufacturer in Montgomeryville, Penn. in an effort to help with the overwhelming shortage of personal protective equipment available to healthcare workers and essential employees. Together they are manufacturing medical shields for hospital workers from the driveway of KGM Seating Division Vice President, Lance Weiss. In order to comply with CDC and Pennsylvania state guidelines, Weiss and a KGM crew have set up a production line in his driveway to help meet the demand for shields.

“We are very proud to be able to contribute our time and services to help provide equipment to the hospital workers that are serving on the front lines of this crisis in order to keep our community healthy and safe,” said Weiss.

These shields will be distributed to hospitals in the metropolitan Philadelphia area.