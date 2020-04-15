Casino Hold’em -- BETCONTRUCT

One of the biggest booming games of the casino world has made its way to BetConstruct’s Live Casino and is ready to be activated on operators' websites.

Streamed live from BetConstruct’s dedicated ever-increasing studio the game targets multiple player profiles thanks to the presence of poker-like features such as player options and many side bets. Casino Hold’em can attract players coming for quick gaming rounds alongside the players who are in for a long strategic pastime. In both cases, any operator will find the game to be quite profitable with the scope of other Live Casino games providing extensive betting.

BetConstruct reportedly combines knowledge on player preferences and insights with the powerful technology that supports quality streaming to deliver an outstanding product that its Live Casino is. Altogether, this allows the developer to enrich its offering with unique gaming features and promotional tournaments to engage players on a higher level and push its operators to the top charts of the market.