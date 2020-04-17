Casino Marketing & Technology Conference postponed until November 9-12

Casino Marketing & Technology Conference, which was scheduled to be held July 14-16 at Caesars Palace, has been moved to November 9-12 at Bally’s Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. The 17th edition of the event, which is produced by Casino Journal, will be co-located with the publication’s Cutting Edge Table Games Conference.



“In moving Casino Marketing & Technology Conference to the fourth quarter of this year, we recognize that the near-term focus for all of our event stakeholders will be to recover from the impacts of the coronavirus on casino operations,” said Charles Anderer, executive editor, Casino Journal. “These November dates will enable us to produce the best, and safest, possible event for our attendees with a full complement of speakers, exhibitors and sponsors. All of the features that our attendees have come to appreciate at Casino Marketing & Technology Conference will be included: Raving Consulting’s pre-show Loyalty & Player Development Conference; the Casino Marketing & Technology Lifetime Achievement Award Luncheon; the Romero Awards, which recognize excellence in casino marketing; and the most comprehensive traditional and digital marketing education program of any event in the industry.”



Casino Marketing & Technology Conference will share an exhibit floor with Cutting Edge Table Games Conference, which has historically been produced in November. The floor will be clearly delineated for attendees, who will have access to the full floor.