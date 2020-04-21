2020 World Series of Poker postponed

The 51st running of the World Series of Poker (WSOP), set to begin Tuesday, May 26 from the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas is officially being postponed as a result of the public health emergency involving COVID-19. It is now targeted for fall of 2020, with exact dates and events to be determined.

“We are committed to running the World Series of Poker this year but need additional time to proceed on our traditional scale while prioritizing guest and staff well-being,” said Ty Stewart, executive director of the World Series of Poker. “In the interim, official WSOP competitions are expected to be played online this summer, and we will soon announce details of an expanded series of tournaments to be played on WSOP.com and through partnership with international operators, which will allow players to chase WSOP glory from their homes.”

The 2020 WSOP schedule will be revisited as a result of the postponement, and changes are anticipated. When this year’s edition does run, it will include poker’s world championship, the $10,000 buy-in Main Event championship, the richest prize pool on the poker calendar each year. Once details for the revised 2020 WSOP are finalized, plans will be communicated.

The next live event on the WSOP calendar, remains the Global Casino Championship, is still scheduled for August 11-13, 2020 at Harrah’s Cherokee in North Carolina. This is an invitation-only event, open to those who have qualified.

WSOP Europe, hosted at King’s Resort in Rozvadov, Czech Republic, remains on the calendar for the Fall 2020.

All announced dates, times and events are subject to change.