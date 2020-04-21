SAHARA Las Vegas teams up with World Central Kitchen to provide meals to healthcare workers

SAHARA Las Vegas teamed up with World Central Kitchen (WCK) in collaboration with the Nevada Restaurant Association to provide meals to the healthcare heroes of Las Vegas. SAHARA Las Vegas began serving 300 meals per day over an initial five-day period to feed more than 1,500 essential medical workers as they continue on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Healthcare workers around the world and right here in our community have been working under unprecedented and difficult conditions. We have an incredible partnership with Chef José Andrés and his Think Food Group and we are excited to be collaborating with Chef Andrés’ nonprofit organization, World Central Kitchen, to deliver fresh, hot meals to those on the front lines,” said Anthony Olheiser, vice president of food and beverage for SAHARA Las Vegas.

The culinary team from SAHARA Las Vegas, including Executive Chef Alex Pitts from Bazaar Meat by José Andrés, began preparing meals for delivery to more than 10 OptumCare Nevada healthcare locations across Las Vegas. These locations include Southwest Medical Healthcare Centers across the Las Vegas Valley as well as OptumCare medical offices, home health and hospice facilities. The food is being carefully produced and distributed following guidelines and protocols established by WCK – a designated nonprofit known throughout the world for helping to feed communities in times of crisis and beyond.

WCK is a team of food first responders, mobilizing with the urgency of now to get meals to those who need them most. The organization is activating hundreds of restaurants and kitchens to feed marginalized and vulnerable communities and the brave medical professionals on the front lines, in order to make a meaningful impact in the fight to keep everyone fed, and to support the distressed restaurant industry.

“We at World Central Kitchen live by the mantra that a nourishing meal in a time of crisis is much more than a plate of food. We believe it provides, hope, dignity and is a sign that someone cares about you and that you are not alone,” said Nate Mook, CEO of World Central Kitchen. “We are working in cities all over the world right now to help communities through this crisis and we are proud to team up with SAHARA Las Vegas to help provide support and sustenance to healthcare heroes throughout the city.”

Given SAHARA Las Vegas’ relationship with Chef Andrés, collaborating with WCK to offer a solution to responding to the COVID-19 crisis in Las Vegas was a natural conclusion. “We love Las Vegas and had to do something to help. Chef Andrés combines the best of hospitality with the best of humanitarianism. We, of course, sought his advice for how to respond,” said Olheiser. “This is a small token of our appreciation that we hope can grow to serve as many of our frontline healthcare workers as possible.”