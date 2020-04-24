YGAM welcomes former Gambling Commission executive as head of external affairs

YGAM, the national charity that works to inform, educate and safeguard young people against problematic gambling and social gaming, has confirmed the appointment of Daniel Bliss as the organization's new head of external affairs. Bliss joins YGAM from the Gambling Commission where he worked for three years in a number of roles within the communications team. During his time at the Commission, he was involved in key projects including major policy announcements and the launch of the National Strategy to Reduce Gambling Harms. He previously held roles in politics and in regional media.

“I am delighted to welcome Daniel to what is an agile, inspirational and committed team," said Lee Willows, YGAM co-founder and chief executive. "He joins at a key point in the charity’s development as we scale to deliver the UK’s first national education program with GamCare and supported by members of the Betting & Gaming Council which will see us collectively reach 7 million young people over the next four years. Daniel brings valuable expertise to this dynamic role specializing in communications, marketing, public affairs and stakeholder engagement.

"His role at YGAM is to advance the organisation’s marketing and communications across all channels, help drive the successful workshops and programs as supporting partnerships with commercial organisations operating in the gaming and gambling space. I am confident that in his role as part of the senior leadership team, he will play a crucial role in helping YGAM achieve its objectives."