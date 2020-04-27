AGA applauds new regulations allowing gaming companies to apply for small business loans
The Small Business Administration (SBA) released revised regulatory guidelines that permit size-eligible small gaming entities to participate in the Paycheck Protection Program. American Gaming Association President and CEO Bill Miller released the following statement on the updated regulations:
“In the nearly one month since the CARES Act was enacted to provide economic relief to blunt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Gaming Association and our allies have fought tirelessly to correct the Small Business Administration’s antiquated policy that precluded gaming companies from qualifying for loans through the Paycheck Protection Program. We are pleased that the new regulatory guidelines released today make small gaming companies eligible for this critical program just as Congress has replenished its funding.
“I’m grateful to President Trump and his administration for recognizing that commercial and tribal gaming industry employees deserve the same support available to other small businesses, and for the significant, sustained efforts of members of Congress to amplify the need for changes to the guidelines to get small gaming operators and their employees through this challenging time.”
