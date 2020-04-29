Ainsworth Game Technology announced a multi-state content agreement with Golden Nugget Online

Ainsworth Game Technology announced a long-term multichannel content agreement with Golden Nugget, a leading land-based and online gaming company in New Jersey. As part of the agreement, Ainsworth will provide Golden Nugget online casino with a series of exclusive player-favorite slot titles.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Golden Nugget to provide world-class Ainsworth slot content to online and mobile casino players,” said Ainsworth Online general manager Jason Lim. “We believe Golden Nugget players will be instantly familiar with our games and enjoy the experience of our top titles.”