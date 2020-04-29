Ainsworth Game Technology announced a multi-state content agreement with Golden Nugget Online
Ainsworth Game Technology announced a long-term multichannel content agreement with Golden Nugget, a leading land-based and online gaming company in New Jersey. As part of the agreement, Ainsworth will provide Golden Nugget online casino with a series of exclusive player-favorite slot titles.
“We are very excited to be partnering with Golden Nugget to provide world-class Ainsworth slot content to online and mobile casino players,” said Ainsworth Online general manager Jason Lim. “We believe Golden Nugget players will be instantly familiar with our games and enjoy the experience of our top titles.”
“Golden Nugget prides itself on its extensive selection of online games and now with the addition of exclusive slot games from Ainsworth, we further strengthen our portfolio with their land-based pedigree content," said Thomas Winter, GM and SVP Online Gaming at Golden Nugget. "We are thrilled to partner with Ainsworth on a multi-state agreement as we prepare for our U.S. market expansion.”
I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.