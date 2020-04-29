The Kentucky Derby: Triple Crown Showdown -- INSPIRED

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. announced that it has created "The Kentucky Derby: Triple Crown Showdown" for Churchill Downs Racetrack’s nationwide virtual "Kentucky Derby at Home" party to be televised on NBC on May 2 from 3:00 -6:00 p.m. EDT. During the broadcast, Derby fans will witness Inspired’s ultra-realistic 3D CGI representation of the Kentucky Derby featuring the 13 Triple Crown winners from the past century in an ultimate face-off. Viewers will get to experience the magic of the Derby with a stunning, fully accurate re-creation of the Twin Spires of Churchill Downs and the atmosphere of Derby Day on the first Saturday in May.

" The Kentucky Derby: Triple Crown Showdown" is a computer-simulated version of a race at Churchill Downs Racetrack. Historical information about these horses and their racing records has been utilized in the software, which helps to determine the probability of their potential finishing positions. This probability is based on their past form and performance in other races.

“We are very excited about this opportunity to showcase our Virtual Sports on a much larger scale in the U.S.,” said Brooks Pierce, president and chief operating officer of Inspired. “Churchill Downs is the world’s most legendary racetrack and the Kentucky Derby is the premier event in horse racing. We are honored to be a part of this special tradition and support Churchill Downs in this endeavor, as we work together to help fill the gap of live sports and bring people together for some relief during these difficult times.”

Fans will be able to visit www.KentuckyDerby.com to choose their favorite horse to win and join Churchill Downs in making a charitable donation to COVID-19 emergency relief efforts, which the Churchill Downs Foundation will match up to $1 million dollars. Inspired will also be making a contribution.