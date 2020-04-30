Video Game Gambling Machine -- GAMECO.

GameCo LLC announced the successful completion of the field trial for its Video Game Gambling platform in Nevada. The company is now approved to distribute and install new VGM games in Nevada.

GameCo’s Nevada field trial, which began in October 2019, was conducted at four casino properties – The Linq, MGM Grand, and Park MGM in Las Vegas as well as Atlantis Casino Resort & Spa in Reno. The field trial included two of GameCo’s VGM titles – Nothin’ but Net 2 and All-Star Hoops.

The results from GameCo’s field trial and additional installations support the company’s founding thesis that new and different games resonate and monetize with a younger millennial casino audience. Over 80 percent of GameCo’s “coin in” spending came from Millennial and Gen X players as compared to about 20 percent for traditional slot machines. Additionally, GameCo realized 12 percent or more uncarded play than other skill games or slot machines, pointing to a new player and new money. The outcome of the trial validates GameCo’s strategy of bringing a new category of gaming machine to the casino floor.

GameCo is planning to bring new games to casinos in Nevada, including the company’s upcoming Sweet Spot Golf and Destination Tiki, a Match 3 Slots game. Additional upcoming VGM Game titles include Steve Aoki’s Neon Dream rhythm runner and Star Trek: Voyager . GameCo also plans to release a first of its kind Multiplayer Arena, which brings a new social experience to the casino floor with VGM machines allowing people to play head-to-head or esports-style tournaments.