Social Protection product line -- KGM

KGM, Philadelphia-based casino supply manufacturer, has released a new Social Protection product line for the casino and gaming industry. This line provides a variety of products that include social protection panels for your gaming area, cashiers and food service area. KGM also provides easy to install sanitizing station endcaps that can make a great addition to any slot bank. These products are designed to provide an extra barrier between players using machines, customers and cashiers, as well as provide additional space for accessible sanitizing products.

Due to the precautions taken in response to COVID-19, casinos across the country have been forced to close their doors. KGM is working with various operators across North America to develop products that will make their customers feel safe when entering the casino. KGM has turned their focus to creating a product line that will meet the needs of casinos that are looking to reopen as soon as possible. Casinos are in need of products that will provide additional levels of protection for customers and employees and being a USA based manufacturing company, KGM has been able to work quickly to fulfill this need.

Jack McNamara, KGM’s vice president of operations explained “it was important for KGM to develop products to meet the needs of our customers in these unprecedented times. We all want things to get back to normal and with this new product line KGM is able to provide the comfort and safety customers need to feel confident to reenter casinos.”

The Social Protection product line currently features sanitizing station endcaps and social protection panels for gaming devices and cashier kiosks. The sanitizing stations are designed to be mounted as endcaps to any slot bank. They will feature details such as compartments for protective gloves, antiseptic wipes, face masks, a designated space for mounting a bulk hand sanitizer dispenser, and an optional waste disposal bin. The endcap features a non-illuminated sign at the top and will have painted finishes that are customizable to match surrounding decor.

KGM’s patent pending social protection panels are easy to mount, easily removable for access to the gaming machines and are available for use with any gaming device. The panel provides a barrier between players at each gaming device providing a sense of protection for anyone sitting and playing. The product line also includes cashier protection panels available with a variety of styles and easy installation options. The panels provide an additional barrier between the cashier and the customer.