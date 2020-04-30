Live Keno -- BETCONSTRUCT

BetConstruct announced it has added a new game into its gaming suite to enrich its partners’ casinos with more content. The lottery-like Keno is a simple multiplayer game with a new round once every three minutes.

The software developer’s studio holds a keno machine certified by GLA which allows for licensed and fair gaming experience. Keno may find wide appeal among players who enjoy quick games of chance. In this respect, Keno makes an excellent revenue booster with a high house edge and RTP.

The game is a fresh addition to the recently launched casino hold’em which, on the other hand, is favored by the player who are in for a long strategic poker-like game. Both installments are already available among BetConstruct’s partners.