The International Gaming Standards Association announced its new board of directors

Leading IGSA is Roman Czubak, NOVOMATIC AG, who was re-elected chair. Earle G. Hall, CEO of Axes.ai, was elected as vice chair and Paul Burns, senior manager strategic gaming development at the Atlantic Lottery Corporation was elected as treasurer.

Returning as board members are Adrian Marcu, vice president of architecture for International Game Technology; Nimish Purohit, Sr., director of technical compliance at Aristocrat Technologies; Simon McKeown, technical compliance manager, Microgaming; and Syed Hussain, chief information officer, State of Oregon Lottery

Joining IGSA’s board are Bala Kuthyar, vice president of engineering, Scientific Games, and Martin Pedak, director of technical compliance Playtech.