Boon Edam Inc. appoints new factory executive

Boon Edam Inc. has appointed Patrick Nora as the new president and managing director of the Boon Edam factory organization (Boon Edam Manufacturing) in Lillington, N.C. Nora will work in tandem with Valerie Anderson, the president and managing director of the commercial organization (Boon Edam Inc.), to fabricate and deliver premium security entrances and architectural revolving doors to customers in the Americas. As the executive officer of the factory, Nora will oversee the management of operational efficiency, safety, and continuous improvement in a lean manufacturing environment and liaise with other Boon Edam management stakeholders to meet the ever-evolving needs of the customer.

“Having seen Patrick’s passion for improvement and his leadership over the past two years, I am excited for Patrick's promotion to managing director of our manufacturing operations,” says Anderson. “As we continue to serve some of the largest organizations in the world, which presents more demand and complexity on our factory, Patrick's experience in manufacturing and his proven commitment will be an excellent fit for continued success.”

Nora began his manufacturing career at Loranger Manufacturing where he specialized in training staff on ISO (International Organization for Standardization) and QS (Quality System) requirements. He then worked at Boeing in Long Beach, CA and held management positions in quality assurance and production. Next, Nora spent 18 years as a management consultant, helping over 50 companies in nine different countries grow their business through the teaching of continuous improvement processes, leadership and team development.

Nora joined the Boon Edam factory in April 2018 as the operations manager and immediately set new procedures in place related to improving safety, quality, and productivity.

“There are two beliefs that I hold strongly,” says Nora, “First, an organization’s greatest strength and only lasting competitive advantage is its people, and second, an organization is a reflection of its leadership. As we strengthen the leadership at Boon Edam and engage all of our staff across the organization, our results will improve. I look forward to working with Valerie to align our operations and commercial teams to continue providing an exceptional experience for Boon Edam's employees and most importantly our customers.”

Patrick has earned a bachelor of business administration from St. Bonaventure University, an MBA with a focus on international business from the University of Detroit Mercy, and a certificate in business excellence from the Columbia Business School at Columbia University.