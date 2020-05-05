Andrew Cardno joins Context Networks as chief technical advisor

Andrew Cardno recently joined Context Networks as chief technical advisor. In his new role, Cardno will focus on technical services leadership, data analytics and further innovation within the realm of technology.

An author, inventor and software engineer, Cardno has received more than 26 international awards, including leading two winning teams for Smithsonian Laureates for Heroism in Information Technology in Data Visualization accolades. He is the CEO and founder of Game Changing Technologies and has worked with key casino operators across the globe, including MGM Resorts International, Carnival Cruise Lines, Crown Casinos, Sands Corporation and many Native American-owned casinos throughout the United States.

"With his extensive expertise in technology for the casino industry, Andrew is the perfect person for this new position, and we are thrilled to add him to our growing team," said Matthew Olden, founder and CEO, Context Networks. "Our customers can look forward to more innovation and our team members will enjoy connecting with one of the greatest technical leaders in the industry today."

Originally a cartographer, Cardno has published more than 100 articles in industry journals, co-authored three gaming books, taught courses on data visualization and big data, and is the named inventor on more than 80 patent applications. He has a degree in surveying from the University of Otago and an advanced degree in computer science from Victor University of Wellington, both in New Zealand.

"With their use of blockchain and AI to drive revenue in casinos, Context Networks has impressed me with their ability to deliver deep insights and drive loyalty and revenue. I look forward to helping them expand their outreach and innovation through technology," Cardno said.