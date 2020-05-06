Ian Hogg joins RPM Gaming as chairman

RPM Gaming, the specialists in online and retail betting and gaming, has appointed Ian Hogg to the new role of company chairman, as it looks to extend its influence and reach across the industry.

Hogg is an industry stalwart bringing over 20 years’ betting and gaming experience at a senior level to RPM Gaming. Having started out in the industry during the late nineties as a director of Arena Leisure Plc and managing director for horse racing network At The Races, Hogg has proved his strategic and sales acumen in numerous capacities since, including COO of Sportech, chairman and founder of Fox Poker Club and founder and managing director of Better. His roles have involved spearheading tech development for digital and retail channels, majoring in the latest machine-learning techniques, customer behavior and data analytics, alongside securing new business leads.

More broadly, as a seasoned senior executive, Hogg has helped to safely and successfully transition many smaller companies from start-up to scale-up stage and on to successful exits. Now Hogg is bringing those skills to bear at RPM Gaming where he joins former colleague, Co-Founder and Director Richard Thorp, at the helm of an emerging force in the gaming sphere, helping its clients navigate global operational complexities across all channels.

Hogg’s established flair for gaming technology and innovation directly aligns with RPM Gaming’s core competencies around flexible software-system implementation, bolstering a company uniquely equipped to understand which products will be best used across multiple international territories.

“I’ve always based my business relationships on the ability to add value, whether I was at a start-up or a public company. And the RPM Gaming proposition articulates a simple-yet-exciting opportunity: bringing superior products to regions that have traditionally been poorly served by suppliers to date," said Hogg. “While many are distracted by new dawns in the U.S., we intend to marshal our efforts in less fashionable countries where an agile mover can strike quickly and effectively. Rich and his partners have already assembled a connected global network that allows us to focus on high-yield, sustainable streams, replacing legacy systems and driving revenues for our partners across growth markets. RPM Gaming has a strong grasp of the space and I can’t wait to get started as chairman.”