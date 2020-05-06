IGT and FanDuel Group team up to deliver mobile sports betting in Colorado

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) announced that its PlaySports platform is powering FanDuel Group’s FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app in Colorado.

IGT PlaySports technology is currently powering the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Indiana and Colorado.

“Colorado represents the ninth U.S. state where IGT and FanDuel Group will team up to deliver leading sports betting entertainment,” said Enrico Drago, IGT PlayDigital senior vice president. “IGT’s PlaySports platform has enabled FanDuel Group to rapidly expand its U.S. sports betting footprint across retail and mobile, and to provide players in each state a compelling, reliable user experience across channels.”