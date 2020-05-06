iGamingSports BettingSupplier News

IGT and FanDuel Group team up to deliver mobile sports betting in Colorado

Generic News
May 6, 2020
KEYWORDS Colorado Gaming / Gaming Partnerships / online gaming / sports betting / sports wagering
Reprints
No Comments

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) announced that its PlaySports platform is powering FanDuel Group’s FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app in Colorado.  

IGT PlaySports technology is currently powering the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Indiana and Colorado.

“Colorado represents the ninth U.S. state where IGT and FanDuel Group will team up to deliver leading sports betting entertainment,” said Enrico Drago, IGT PlayDigital senior vice president. “IGT’s PlaySports platform has enabled FanDuel Group to rapidly expand its U.S. sports betting footprint across retail and mobile, and to provide players in each state a compelling, reliable user experience across channels.”

Subscribe

 

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

You must login or register in order to post a comment.