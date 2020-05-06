SAHARA Las Vegas teams up with World Central Kitchen to provide meals to healthcare workers across the Las Vegas Valley

SAHARA Las Vegas teamed up with Chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen (WCK) to support healthcare heroes and first responders across Southern Nevada. In total, more than 2,000 healthcare workers and 400 first responders received meals as they continued on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The culinary team from SAHARA Las Vegas, including Executive Chef Alex Pitts from Bazaar Meat by José Andrés, prepared and delivered meals to more than 20 OptumCare Nevada healthcare and UMC Quick Care locations as well as the Henderson Police Department.

The food was carefully produced and distributed following guidelines and protocols established by WCK – a designated nonprofit known throughout the world for helping to feed communities in times of crisis and beyond.

WCK boasts a team of food first responders, mobilizing with the urgency of now to get meals to those who need them most. The organization is activating hundreds of restaurants and kitchens to feed marginalized and vulnerable communities and the brave medical professionals on the front lines, in order to make a meaningful impact in the fight to keep everyone fed, and to support the distressed restaurant industry.