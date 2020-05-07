ICE North America Digital announces new speakers and sponsors

Clarion Gaming’s ICE North America Digital has unveiled its final line-up of speakers and sponsors as the number of attendees passes the 1700 mark.

The week-long, gathering of operators, suppliers and regulators begin on Monday May 11th and is set to focus on the land-based, online and tribal betting and gaming markets in the U.S, as well as the growing hospitality tech sector.

Over 40 speakers picked from the industry’s leading lights will be joined by representative of companies based in 85 countries around the world at the free-to-attend event which runs until May 15th.

Latest sponsors to endorse the digital event, which replaces the postponed show in New Orleans, include Catena Media, Champion Sports, BetB2B, NSoft, VizExplorer, and Convergence Strategy Group.

The opening day will concentrate on iGaming and iLottery, touching on subjects such as the most successful slots during COVID-19, iGaming providing a lifeline to land-based casinos, and staying competitive in iLottery.

Tuesday’s focus will center on sports betting and performance marketing, and will feature Michigan State Representative Brandt Iden and Christopher Hebert, gaming division director of the Louisiana Attorney General’s office, as well as speakers from Nascar, Pointsbet, Catena Media and Hard Rock International.

Wednesday’s line up takes in Bobby Soper, Colleen Birch, Brendan Bussman, and Corey Padveen among others, and will revolve around bricks and mortar and developments in hospitality technology.

In contrast, Thursday’s session will be delivered by Clarion Gaming’s Training specialists, offering short, sharp practical takeaways covering responsible gaming, sportsbook and the evolution from ‘Bricks to clicks’.

With the final day featuring a keynote presentation, summary of the week and a wrap-up get together suitable for self-quarantine, ICE North America Digital Event Director Rory Credland is confident it is now a must-attend event.

He said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the interest from the industry, not only from the companies wanting to use the event to showcase their products and services, but also the high quality of speakers we’ve been able to attract.

“A lot of the focus is going to be on how we get through these tricky few months and put in place strategies to ensure we emerge stronger, but there will also be good business development opportunities that people expect from our conferences.”

More information on the topics to be debated by the panels and details on how to sign-up can be found here.