PinPoint on-premise geolocation compliance solution -- GEOCOMPLY

GeoComply announced that the Montana Lottery with Intralot has started accepting bets through its Sports Bet Montana app in taverns throughout the state, powered by PinPoint, GeoComply’s on-premise geolocation compliance solution. The initial rollout will include up to 145 taverns in the state, with an expected 2000 licenced premises going live in 2020.



PinPoint enables players to use the Sports Bet Montana app on their personal mobile devices to place sports bets while they are on the tavern premise only, while remaining compliant with state and federal laws. Montana sports betting legislation only allows for bets to be placed from within licensed facilities.



Combining the power of specially designed Bluetooth beacons with GeoComply’s robust geolocation technology, PinPoint is designed specifically for the iGaming industry’s unique requirements and offers the same real-time location compliance, anti-spoofing and anti-fraud benefits as our other mobile and desktop solutions.



GeoComply’s PinPoint provides a number of important benefits including:

Offering a better player experience by eliminating the need to wait in lines at kiosks and terminals

Enabling dynamic and popular “in-play” betting via the Sports Bet Montana App

Providing important player data via the Back Office to enable tailored offerings

Creating additional promotional opportunities for tavern owners around popular sporting events

“PinPoint is an innovative solution that essentially turns the entire tavern property into a sportsbook and provides an exciting new element to the tavern experience," said Sam Basile, GeoComply’s general manager for PinPoint. "Tavern owners will now have the ability to really leverage the exciting nature of interactive, App-based sports betting to create some interesting new promotional opportunities for their business. We’d also like to congratulate our partners, the Montana Lottery and Intralot, for working together with us so professionally and seamlessly in order to launch sports betting in Montana.”



Another implementation of GeoComply’s PinPoint on-premise mobile solution has been live at the Pearl River Resort in Mississippi since 2019. In this implementation, PinPoint combines with IGT’s PlaySports platform and mobile App to effectively transform the entire Pearl River property into an online sportsbook, allowing guests to place bets from virtually anywhere, including their hotel rooms.