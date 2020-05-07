Virtual Game -- CASINO FANDANGO

In the current climate of business closures, Casino Fandango has created a way to connect with, and lift the spirits of patrons with a free virtual game for Players Club members as well as the general public to play each week. Prizes range from dining comps and free play, to personal point multiplier days, and more that will be available after Casino Fandango reopens. Some participants will have the opportunity to win Amazon gift cards that deliver instantly to a winner’s email inbox. Additionally, club members that play the virtual game will win entries for a $10,000 grand reopening tournament, and some are automatically entered in a Stay Home Surprise $1,000 weekly drawing.

“Here at Casino Fandango we’re all looking forward to having our guests back," said Court Cardinal, president and general manager. "Over the past 17+ years, we have become close friends with so many community members, and we hope everyone is staying healthy. Our new virtual game provides a safe and free entertainment alternative to play each week while everyone is at home.”

Virtual Game Rules and Regulations:

Participants with an email address on file will receive an email each week during the duration of the promotion to play the game.

Existing accounts with no email address or people without a Players Club account can go to https://www.casinofandango.com/update-information/ to register or update information.

If someone is not a club member they can still play, they will just need to join the Players Club at Casino Fandango once it reopens to redeem their prize.

Must be 21 or over to play.

For complete rules and regulations visit: https://www.casinofandango.com/casino-fandango-flip-a-chip-official-rules/