Legacy of the Gods Megaways -- BLUEPRINT GAMING

Blueprint Gaming’s latest release Legacy of the Gods Megaways sees the almighty powers unleash thunderous wins onto the reels in an action-packed gameplay. This classic-themed slot features cascading wins, while a mystery coin symbol transforms into any other symbol except a scatter or wild.

Four Lightning Bolt scatter symbols will gain entry to the free spins round, with additional spins awarded for extra scatters that may appear on the reels.

Before the free games begin, players pick their volatility by selecting the number of free spins versus the increasing multiplier rate, while a mystery choice option will award any combination.

The newest addition to Blueprint’s games library features the full Megaways experience with a colossus 117,649 ways to win through the mechanic under license from Big Time Gaming.

Legacy of the Gods Megaways is available across desktop and mobile devices and includes an operator-selectable bonus buy-in feature.

“The Gods have the power to award huge wins in our latest game release, while cascading wins and the Megaways mechanic are sure to make for an explosive gameplay," said Jo Purvis, director of marketing and relationships at Blueprint Gaming. “The bonus round is made even more exciting as players decide their fate by choosing the free spins and win multiplier rate. This epic slot is set to make an exciting addition to any operator’s online offering.”