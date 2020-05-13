BMM introduces Julian Borg-Barthet as vice president, iGaming business development

BMM Testlabs introduced Julian Borg-Barthet as vice president of iGaming business development. He will be responsible for generating and retaining business across all of iGaming for BMM, as well as identifying new opportunities.

"Julian brings a history of building brands and relationships across the world, and we're excited to have him on board to deliver our world-class expertise and services to more customers than ever before," said SVP, Europe & South America, Marzia Turrini. "Having started with BMM over the last few weeks, I already recognize an unmatched passion for service delivery and a true belief that customers come first. He is already a great asset to the team."

Borg-Barthet has over eight years in compliance testing, working with regulated markets across the world online, land-based, and lottery at companies like NMi and GLI. He later joined RISQ, a trading company that specialized in tennis trading and building liquidity for external markets such as Betfair. At RISQ, he assisted in refining their insurance and hedging division, where they offered services to sportsbooks, casinos, lottery, and other sectors globally. After working two years in the insurance side of the industry for lottery and iGaming, he returned to the compliance industry to build on BMM's already stellar achievements in the iGaming space worldwide.