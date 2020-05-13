BULLETPROOF announces Chris Johnston as new CEO

BULLETPROOF announced that Chris Johnston has been named CEO. A strong leader with a diverse background across several industries, in recent years Johnston has been integral in driving Bulletproof growth while leading the company’s sales organization.

Long time Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Bulletproof, Steven Burns, will be stepping down as CEO and taking on the role of chairman/advisor. In his new role, he will continue to be a trusted advisor to the senior leadership team.

“Today I am extremely pleased to announce that Chris Johnston has been named as CEO of Bulletproof. Chris has been involved in our company for some 10 years and has a great handle on who we are and, most importantly, who we can be! Chris has a strong vision for our future growth; leveraging the potential and momentum we've been able to generate over the last several years,” said Burns.

“I'm very happy that we have been able to secure Chris Johnston in the role of CEO," said James Maida, president and CEO of GLI Group and principal owner of Bulletproof. "Chris has been instrumental in the growth of Bulletproof over the past few years and has a deep knowledge of the company and its capabilities. It's very exciting for me to have Chris at the helm as Bulletproof embarks on a new era of growth and expansion."