Pharaoh Sun online slot game -- AGS

Rush Street Interactive (RSI) has partnered with AGS to become the first online casino operator in Pennsylvania to premier the global entertainment company’s fan-favorite games on its BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com sites.

The first AGS slot game that launched in Pennsylvania was Pharaoh Sun, which is reportedly already a player favorite on the PlaySugarHouse.com online casino site in New Jersey. Other player-favorite AGS games Jade Wins, Longhorn Jackpots and Olympus Strikes will be available for Pennsylvania players in the next several days.

“We are excited to be the first online operator in Pennsylvania to add AGS game content to our engaging library of top quality and well-known casino games,” said Richard Schwartz, president of Rush Street Interactive, which operates BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com . “AGS’ games online deliver the identical looks, features, and play mechanics as their popular land-based games.”

Pharaoh Sun is an Egyptian-themed five-reel game that features a King Tut headdress and other classic images that perfectly capture the spirit of Ancient Egypt. The Tut image is the highest-paying symbol. Other paying symbols include a sphinx, a cat, and various Egyptian-themed objects. A wild beetle symbol offers players free spins. A jackpot bonus round is another treasure players can unearth in the desert of ancient times.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Rush Street Interactive to Pennsylvania, where they are an established market leader and one of the top online gaming operators, following our successful online launch in New Jersey and on RushBet.co in Colombia, and our long-established relationship as a land-based game supplier,” said Matt Reback, executive vice president at AGS. “We are proud to provide online versions of our proven, popular land-based games for the PlaySugarhouse.com and BetRivers.com online casino sites as they continue to grow and expand into new markets.”