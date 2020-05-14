SAFEPLAY UV gaming partitions -- SMITH ROSEN GAMING PARTITIONS

Smith Rosen Gaming Partitions has begun manufacturing and distributing scratch resistant slot machine partitions that not only enforce social distancing, but actually clean themselves, through the application of concentrated UVC light on the surface of the partition.

"SAFEPLAY UV," is the first of many patent pending UVC solutions Smith Rosen has developed for the specific purpose of keeping casino guests and employees as safe as possible.

"The illusion of public safety is more perilous to the gaming industry than the casinos taking no action at all," said Jamie Klingler, vice-president of product development at Smith Rosen. "Plastic dividers, although well intentioned, inadvertently create a catch basin for every single thing that flies out of people's mouths. Plus, in addition to completely destroying the aesthetic of the casino, require a small army to maintain."