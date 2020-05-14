Hot Stuff online slot game -- BETCONSTRUCT

BetConstruct and FashionTV Gaming Group have partnered up again to expand their portfolio of FashionTV-branded slots with three new additions, including two new slots created in partnership with the Vegas Kings studio and BetConstruct’s in-house slot game, Hot Stuff, all designed to bring the FashionTV experience to life in new ways.

Featuring the look and feel of the FashionTV megabrand, BetConstruct’s latest launch is reportedly loaded with all the real-world appeal of FashionTV Gaming. Players can enter the exotic tropics of “Hot Stuff”, embark on a jewel-encrusted adventure around the globe in “World of Diamonds”, or experience the neon-lit, luxury lifestyle of the world’s foremost style broadcaster, in “Fashion Secrets”. Powered by exquisite graphics, sharp audio-visuals and smooth animation, these new slots all deliver a stunning new way to play.

Already available across the BetConstruct network, including on the company’s flagship brand, Vivarobet, and to third-party operators internationally, these slots join a full portfolio of FashionTV-branded games that’s spreading rapidly around the world and taking the industry by storm.