Inspired announces 1.7 million viewers tuned in for the "The Kentucky Derby: Triple Crown Showdown"

On the date that is annually reserved for the “Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports," the first Saturday in May, 1.7 million viewers tuned in to watch the 13 Triple Crown winners battle it out in "The Kentucky Derby: Triple Crown Showdown" created by Inspired Entertainment, Inc., the company announced. In a virtual race for the ages, Secretariat emerged as the ultimate champion, winning the race 47 years after winning the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

"The Kentucky Derby: Triple Crown Showdown" was reportedly an exciting part of Churchill Downs’ nationwide "Kentucky Derby at Home" party, and was televised at the culmination of NBC’s broadcast which included a look back at American Pharoah’s 2015 Derby win. The day of programming celebrated the traditional date of the Kentucky Derby since the 146 th running has been postponed until September 5 th this year due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns. The virtual race allowed viewers to experience the magic of the Derby using the latest, best-in-class graphics and animation and featured a stunning, fully accurate re-creation of the Twin Spires of Churchill Downs and the traditional atmosphere of the Kentucky Derby on the first Saturday in May.

“This was a great event for everyone involved — Churchill Downs got to celebrate on their traditional Derby day, racing fans got to see the greatest-of-all-time face off, we had the opportunity to showcase the realism of our Virtual Horse Racing product, and it was all for a good cause,” said Brooks Pierce, president and chief operating officer of Inspired. “Virtual Sports have been popular in Europe for years, but putting together The Kentucky Derby: Triple Crown Showdown for a national television broadcast was a great marketing opportunity for our Virtual Sports in the U.S. In addition to the extensive viewership, social media was abuzz for Kentucky Derby at Home, with 91 percent positive sentiment before and after the race. This is a great example of how Virtual Sports can plug the gap and bring people together for some relief during these difficult times, just as real sports do.”