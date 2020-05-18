ReelPlay Online Content -- SCIENTIFIC GAMES

Scientific Games Corporation is ramping up its online presence in New Jersey with the launch of ReelPlay content on its OpenGaming platform with Golden Nugget Online Casino. ReelPlay, one of the fasting growing game studios in the UK and European markets, is a strategic network partner of Scientific Games. As iGaming continues to grow in the U.S., this partnership brings ReelPlay content to many players backed by the company’s renowned Open Gaming System (OGS) content aggregation system.

Launch titles will include El Dorado Infinity Reels. The debut in New Jersey will be the first time ReelPlay’s unique Infinity Reels mechanic will be seen outside of Europe. Devised by ReelPlay, where innovation is paramount, each Infinity Reels spin provides the chance for a respin and to add multiple expanding reels with a progressive multiplier. Also on the roadmap of future releases is the popular Hypernova Megaways .

David Johnson, COO of ReelPlay, said, “We are delighted that Golden Nugget has chosen ReelPlay games for their players and become our first partner in the U.S. ReelPlay is committed to push the boundaries of game development and deliver games of the highest possible quality in New Jersey, supported by all manner of campaign and marketing opportunities in the truest sense of partnership.”

Scientific Games’ OGS platform brings thousands of games to operators with a single, easy integration. Golden Nugget has access to a revolutionary portfolio of game content that now features one of the industry’s best game studios.

Dylan Slaney, SVP casino and platforms for Scientific Games, said, “We’re excited to bring another round of breakthrough experiences to players in New Jersey. This launch builds on our OpenGaming ecosystem which gives developers and innovators the opportunity to offer their content to more players than ever before .”