BMM BIG Cyber cyber security initiative -- BMM TESTLABS

BMM Testlabs announced the launch of its cyber security initiative to provide effective cyber defense solutions uniquely suited to the current environment of dramatically escalated cyber threats and ubiquitous remote working amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic.



BMM BIG Cyber enables organizations to connect individual computers and laptops of their employees, regardless of their location, to a best-in-class Security Operations Center (SOC). The SOC provides 24/7 monitoring and response capabilities.

"Increasing global concerns around the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) has forced millions of employees to shift into remote working to accommodate government social distancing directives," said Gene Chayevsky, president & CFO BMM Testlabs. "Amidst this global phenomenon and public interest in COVID-related news, we are witnessing an extreme surge in cyber crime activity, with the FBI recently reporting up to a 300% increase in the number of daily reported incidents. Security breaches, such as loss of personal and financial data, can cause immense reputational and financial harm, and commonly used cyber security solutions are typically not sufficient to fully address these growing threats. No amount of locks on the door and windows will keep you safe from attack - only a dedicated, professional monitoring and response team provides adequate levels of cyber resilience."

Alexandru Petrescu, SVP, BMM BIG Cyber, added, "The types of cyber threats are continually evolving along with increasing digitization and new technology developments. Gaps within security infrastructures can become exposed, as companies realize their current tools and solutions are inadequate for handling such a substantial and rapid increase in their remote workforce. We are urging organizations of all sizes and across all industries to enhance their awareness of cyber threats as cyber criminals ramp up their efforts to exploit the fear and uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 environment. As most cyber attacks are random, everyone is a target."

BMM BIG Cyber's highly specialized, military-level professionals can detect and remediate suspicious activity, manage overwhelming security logs and reduce the workload on customers' understaffed IT teams. With 24/7 real-time monitoring and threat detection, our team of experts can substantially enhance the health of your security infrastructure through unique methodologies, technology integration and smart automation.