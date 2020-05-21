CheckVue temperature sensing tablet -- CRYSTAL DISPLAY SYSTEMS

CDS are supporting the governments advice to stay at home where possible to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. As lockdown is eventually lifted and life slowly adapts to the new realities of social distancing, and enhanced levels of hygiene and symptom awareness, CDS have introduced a new product that they hope will give some reassurances to workplaces, and public spaces such as shops and leisure venues.

The CheckVue temperature sensing tablet is an adaptation to CDS’ existing range of commercial tablet devices, by the addition of a thermal imaging camera system to monitor the temperature of staff and visitors.

Coupled with an app and a locked down operating system, the solution gives a standalone out of the box first layer, zero contact, automatic temperature sensing system, at the entrance to a premises or threshold.

The CheckVue works as a self-verification tablet on entry to a premises, the system monitors the temperature and informs the user of the result visually on the screen alongside an image of the user and a thermal map from the camera. Increasing hygiene and safety as no physical contact is necessary.

The system is calculated with an algorithm for object heat- and fast detection temperature-accuracy, tolerance at +- 0.5 degree Celsius, with a refresh rate at 64Hz for increased efficiency.