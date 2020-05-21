Rep. Dina Titus elected co-chair of Congressional Gaming Caucus

Representative Dina Titus of Nevada’s First Congressional District released the following statement after she was unanimously elected by her colleagues to co-chair the Congressional Gaming Caucus for the 116th Congress:

“I’m honored to have the support of my colleagues to co-chair the Congressional Gaming Caucus,” said Congresswoman Titus (NV-1). “Well-regulated gaming markets keep consumers out of the black market and have created enormous economic development in Las Vegas and across the country. I am especially grateful for the wisdom of outgoing Co-Chair Bennie Thompson, and I’m looking forward to partnering with Congressman Horsford on workforce development issues.

“We will be joining other Members of Congress across the country as we demonstrate that Nevada’s gaming system has set an example for the rest of the nation to follow The Caucus will play a critical role as we address issues like sports betting, internet gaming, and labor protections.”

The Congressional Gaming Caucus comprises more than 30 Members of Congress from across the country. It serves as a platform to discuss issues related to the U.S. gaming industry and inform policymakers about relevant regulatory and legislative matters. The Caucus is currently co-chaired by Congressman Guy Reschenthaler (PA-14).