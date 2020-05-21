Pronet Gaming names Bobby Longhurst as CCO

Pronet Gaming has installed Bobby Longhurst as chief commercial officer as it prepares to target new and emerging markets with its innovative sportsbook and casino platform. Longhurst, who has more than 15 years of commercial leadership experience and was instrumental in the rise of SBTech, will spearhead the supplier’s launch into a host of new territories in 2020.

"It’s an exciting time to be part of Pronet Gaming as we continue to evolve," said Longhurst. "I’m delighted to have been placed in charge of providing these under-serviced markets with a fresh and yet proven platform that meets the needs of any operator.

“We believe our products are an industry leader and offer a real point of difference. I’m confident in the power of our solutions to deliver in multiple markets and I’m very much looking forward to discussing opportunities at ICE next month.”

“Bobby arrives with a wealth of industry experience under his belt having worked with some of the biggest names in iGaming, so it’s a great appointment for us," said Alex Leese, CEO at Pronet Gaming. “I am confident we can make a significant difference to operators looking to join the industry or expand their current offering, as well as those who need a change of provider. Bobby’s knowledge, experience, and industry network will be invaluable to us.”