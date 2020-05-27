Epicentral Clean2Play Sanitization Tracking System -- TRANSACT

TransAct Technologies Incorporated announced the launch of Epicentral Clean2Play, a revolutionary casino product that provides real-time printed proof that a slot machine has been cleaned, sanitized, and is ready for play. Epicentral Clean2Play builds on Acres 4.0’s Clean Machine product, which detects when each gaming machine’s play session ends and instantly dispatches a staff member to sanitize the game. Once sanitization is complete, Epicentral Clean2Play causes the gaming machine to print a Clean2Play certification ticket, which the casino cleaning staff member then places on the machine or directly over the machine’s bill acceptor. Before the next play can begin, the cleaning voucher will be removed from the slot machine allowing casino guests to see that the slot machine is certified as clean. Slot players will look for machines with the Clean2Play ticket in order to begin their play.

“The launch of Epicentral Clean2Play marks a critical step toward the safe and sustainable re-opening of casinos and gaming floors around the world," said Bart C. Shuldman, chairman and CEO of TransAct Technologies. "Together with Acres 4.0’s Clean Machine, Epicentral Clean2Play provides an economical and efficient method to bolster player confidence that slot machines have been cleaned after a slot player finishes their session. We are confident that Epicentral Clean2Play addresses several critical challenges facing the industry at this pivotal point in time, and we look forward to working with regulators and our industry partners to deploy the product as quickly as possible.”

“Clean2Play is a powerful tool that enhances consumer confidence in the safety of the casino environment and that’s critically important,” said John Acres, founder of Acres 4.0. “Equally important is TransAct’s speed of development—under 3 weeks! That is impossible on the closed, proprietary systems that plague casino innovation today."

The Epicentral Clean2Play system utilizes parts of TransAct’s Epicentral promotional system that will provide casinos with the printing function while also giving casinos the ability to customize the clean ticket voucher their slot machine players will see. This voucher can include a sanitization message, the cleaning staff member’s name, machine ID, and a time stamp of when the cleaning occurred. As part of the Epicentral Clean2Play system, casinos can also incentivize their employees by printing a second voucher once the slot machine is cleaned to give the cleaning employee the chance to win prizes and validate their performance. At any time, casinos can upgrade the Epicentral Clean2Play to a fully functioning Epicentral promotional system.