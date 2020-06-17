Francesco Bianchi joins Maxima Compliance

Full-service compliance provider Maxima Compliance has appointed of Francesco Bianchi as its director of compliance operations. Bianchi has worked for more than a decade in the field of igaming compliance, most recently as director of igaming operations at BMM Testlabs.

He brings experience and internal knowledge from running a leading test lab, and will oversee all of Maxima Compliance’s technical compliance offering, including technical compliance consulting services as well as its recently-launched Complitech product .

His remit will also include supporting the management team in strategy and delivery. He will report directly to managing director Antonio Zanghi. Bianchi has previously held senior compliance roles at GLI, NMi and Betfair.

“Maxima Compliance has grown rapidly over the past year, but this is really a landmark appointment for us," said Antonio Zanghi, founder and managing director of Maxima Compliance. “Francesco is globally recognized as a leading expert across the entire spectrum of technical compliance. His knowledge from more than a decade in the industry is unparalleled, and will be an invaluable resource for Maxima Compliance clients looking to gain an edge.