NASCAR and IMG Arena ink sports betting initiatives

NASCAR and IMG ARENA, a leading sports betting service and content hub, will create a virtual sports betting game that replicates some of NASCAR’s most iconic tracks, including Daytona International Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway and Watkins Glen International.

The virtual product, created by Leap Gaming, will be offered to sports betting operators around the world, according to a press release.

Additionally, NASCAR and IMG ARENA have formed a long-term partnership that will provide international sports betting operators the ability to livestream NASCAR Cup Series races. Remaining 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season will be available to betting operators outside of the U.S. and Canada.

This partnership comes on the heels of an announcement made earlier this year introducing Penn National Gaming as NASCAR’s first authorized gaming operator in the U.S. The partnership centers on a free-to-play, mobile game named NASCAR Finish Line, which offers players the chance to win a $25,000 jackpot every race.