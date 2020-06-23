“Take a Seat” program -- SAHARA LAS VEGAS

SAHARA Las Vegas has announced that group reservations are now available for blackjack, roulette and baccarat tables. The resort’s “Take a Seat” program, the first of its kind in Las Vegas, will allow players to book tables up to 72 hours in advance by simply clicking “Gaming Reservation” online. This one-of-a-kind feature is part of the SAHARA Cares Program. SAHARA Las Vegas reopened its state-of-the-art poker room on Thursday, June 18 with an extensive game chart for players including No Limit Texas Holdem, Limit Holdem, Pot Limit Omaha, 7-card Stud and various mix games for guests to win big.

The recently unveiled poker room features seven tables, a 16-foot by nine-foot LED video wall and five additional screens throughout the space. The gaming hotspot is open daily from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. and players should reserve their seats online as tables will initially be limited to five players.

Since welcoming back resort guests, SAHARA Las Vegas has followed a comprehensive outline of health and safety protocols under the resort’s SAHARA Cares program. Under this program, a number of contactless solutions were developed to assist with social distancing measures including “Take a Seat” table game reservations. This added feature allows guests to book a seat reservation in advance for select table games including blackjack, roulette and baccarat through the resort’s website. Additional games will be added in the future. This service will support households traveling together so they can make arrangements to play the same live game.

SAHARA Las Vegas remains committed to delivering a superior experience. The resort collaborated with health experts to establish several additional practices to minimize risk for guests and team members. For the latest update on the SAHARA Cares program, an updated list of resort venues and hours or to make a table game reservation, visit saharalasvegas.com/casino/table-games/reservation.