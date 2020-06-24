Ainsworth Game Technology and ROAR Digital launch exclusive online slot games

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited and ROAR Digital LLC announced that twenty exclusive Ainsworth games can now be played in New Jersey on BetMGM, Borgata and Party online casinos. ROAR Digital’s gaming platform powers both the BetMGM and Borgata gaming brands. The sites now host a series of Ainsworth titles including player-favorites such as Mustang Money, Rumble Rumble, Electric Nights, Eagle Bucks and Thunder Cash.

Under the terms of the agreement, ROAR Digital has a period of exclusivity to launch Ainsworth’s titles across its network.

“We are thrilled to be live across ROAR Digital’s network in New Jersey,” said Ainsworth Online General Manager Jason Lim. “Ainsworth games have been extremely popular with New Jersey land-based players for several years and we’re excited for online players to have access to our proven and high-performing content.”

Kevin Allan CTO, ROAR Digital said “This was an incredible journey and we are proud that ROAR is providing the hosting solution from our New Jersey infrastructure to enable this great partnership with Ainsworth to come to life. This blueprint can be used for other providers, both in New Jersey and other legalized online gaming states with the US.”

“We are delighted to be able to launch exclusive Ainsworth online slot titles in New Jersey," said Matthew Sunderland, director of gaming for ROAR Digital. "We’re looking forward to giving our players some of the best and most recognized games in the industry, they will be a welcome addition to our already strong portfolio of games and are sure to be a major attraction and point of difference for our network.”