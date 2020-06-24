Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Florida selects ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions

ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions has announced the successful implementation of its advanced VingCard Essence and VingCard Signature RFID door locks at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood selected the stylish VingCard Essence to be implemented at its recently opened Guitar Hotel while ensuring the maximum safety of guests at The Oasis Tower with the installation of VingCard Signature RFID.



Constructed to resemble back-to-back guitars, the 638-guestroom Guitar Hotel serves as an upscale property featuring a modern luxury environment with mood lighting that is ideally suited towards the minimalistic design of VingCard Essence. A lock solution that encases all electronic components within the door itself leaving only a sleek door handle and RFID/BLE reader visible, VingCard Essence eliminates the unsightly appearance of more traditional door locks and is capable of blending in with, and even accentuating, a hotel's unique style. As a largescale resort boasting multiple hotels on-site, the resort further opted to install VingCard Signature RFID as part of the build-out of the 168-guestroom Oasis Tower. A solution also recognized for its stylish and modern appearance, Signature



Both VingCard Essence and Signature RFID come equipped with the industry's latest advances in security encryption technology to ensure that only those with authorization are able to gain access to rooms. This includes advanced anti-keycard cloning abilities that minimizes the risk of guest keycard data being stolen in order to create unauthorized keycards. When used in online mode, Essence and Signature RFID can provide additional security-enhancing functionalities such as the ability to receive alerts when someone is attempting to use a keycard on multiple doors. Staff can instantly deactivate keycards that are lost or suspected of being stolen.

VingCard Essence and Signature RFID are both further designed to take future guest preferences and industry trends into account with full mobile access compatibility. Properties with either solution installed are able to activate the feature at any time to provide guests with the ability to use personal devices as a secure guestroom key. With market needs or brand requirements capable of shifting quickly, the future-proof Mobile Access compatibility of both solutions ensures that hoteliers can instantly adapt without the need to undergo complex integrations or replace any existing hardware.