Buffalo Xing -- ARISTOCRAT

Aristocrat Technologies announced the launch of the first ever Buffalo Xing at Silverton Casino. The newest evolution of the fan-favorite brand Buffalo, the Buffalo Xing offers the ultimate gaming experience for players that offers all their favorite Buffalo games in one space. The Buffalo Xing will officially open with an event on Wednesday, July 1 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to unveil the Buffalo Xing at Silverton Casino,” said Jon Hanlin, senior vice president of commercial strategy and data analytics for Aristocrat. “Our Buffalo fans will love this dedicated gaming experience with all of their favorite Buffalo game titles in one space on the casino floor.”

The grand opening event is open to anyone with a Silverton Rewards players card. Additionally, the first 50 Silverton Rewards guests will receive $20 in free slot play and other Buffalo swag giveaways.

“To partner with Aristocrat and launch the first Buffalo Xing is very exciting for us,” said Rob Kunkle, president at Silverton Casino. “Our players love the Buffalo brand and we look forward to offering them a zone on the casino floor unlike any other where they can find all of their favorite Buffalo titles.”