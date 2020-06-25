VIP Mobility -- GLOBAL PAYMENTS GAMING SOLUTIONS

Global Payments Gaming Solutions has announced Downstream Casino Resort’s (Quapaw, Okla.) successful pilot implementation of VIP Mobility, the industry’s first mobile solution enabling true cashless casino gaming.

Increasingly, consumers are choosing to go cashless in their daily lives, from the coffee shop to the gas pump to the grocery store, and they want that same level of convenience to extend to their gaming experiences as well. Casino operators, in turn, stand to benefit from the adoption of cashless gaming as it provides a more cost-effective, secure payment method within their gaming floors.

“We want to provide the very best experience for our patrons and offering a mobile gaming option is just one step toward ensuring that they enjoy their time in our resort,” said Brock Moorehouse, compliance manager, Downstream Casino Resort. “Through VIP Mobility, we give our guests the choice to access funds in the way that is most convenient for them.”

Global Payments Gaming Solutions’ VIP Mobility is unique within the industry in that it is seamless from funding through cash-out. Casino guests create digital TITO tickets on their mobile devices by scanning an existing voucher or via their VIP Preferred e-check accounts. They are then able to easily pair their mobile device to any slot or table game by simply scanning a QR code and can easily reload from their phone and retrieve their funds once playing is complete. Play is never interrupted to get cash.

“Today’s consumers are accessing their money through a variety of different channels, depending on their own unique situations and preferences,” said Christopher Justice, president of Global Payments Gaming Solutions. “With VIP Mobility, Downstream Casino Resort is taking a lead position in the industry by providing a more secure, more enjoyable gaming experience to its guests – all hosted within its existing infrastructure.”